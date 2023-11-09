The third round of results for Tuesday’s (Nov. 7, 2023) General Election were released Thursday afternoon, and it looks like incumbent JC Harris has won his reelection bid to the Des Moines City Council over former councilmember Rob Back.

Harris now leads by 681 votes, up from 355 on Wednesday and 306 on Tuesday night.

Nutting wins an easy reelection, and Yoshiko Grace Matsui ran unopposed.

The next results will be released Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, 2023.

Votes will be certified by King County Elections on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

City of Des Moines

Ballots Counted: 5,194

Registered Voters: 19,228 • 27.01%

Council Position No. 2:

*JC Harris: 2,812 • 56.72

Rob Back:2,131 • 42.98%