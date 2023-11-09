The Krull Family’s annual “Dinner or Pardon” fundraiser has begun, so get some non-perishable food ready to go vote on whether to “eat” or “pardon” turkeys on display at their home in Normandy Park.

You can vote by making a food donation into one of two large buckets marked “Eat” or “Pardon.”

Transform Burien is the beneficiary again this year.

New Turkeys!

New this year – the turkeys! The ones previously used for several years have been retired and swapped out for younger, more spry turkeys.

According to the Krulls:

“The male (Tom) is a Bronze and the Female (Jenny) is a Narragansett. They are both heritage breeds so they are a little smaller than a traditional broad breasted production turkey. They are 2-years-old and last spring hatched her first nest of 20 turkey chicks.”

The current “score” through Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 is:

Dinner: 117

Pardon: 165

A Pardoning (or might it be “Dinner”?) Ceremony will be held at the location on the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Helps Transform Burien

“Transform Burien is really low on donations and has provided us a list of high-need items that you could share on the blog,” Tay Krull told South King Media.

Here’s a list of the most-needed food items:

Chili, Chunky soups, and Ravioli (pull tops)

Canned vegetables & beans (various)

Diced or stewed tomatoes

Canned meat (tuna, ham, etc)

Pasta and sauce (various sizes & flavors)

Ramen

Instant noodle cups

Peanut butter & Jam

Boxed cereal

Boxed or powdered milk

All in One Snacks

Tuna & crackers, crackers & cheese, etc.

Granola Bars

White rice

Sugar

Coffee & Tea

Dog & Cat Food

The ongoing event is held outside the Krull’s house at 20005 3rd Ave SW in Normandy Park: