SPONSORED :

How Does A Transfer On Death Deed Work?

A Transfer on Death Deed (TODD), also known as a Beneficiary Deed or a Revocable Transfer on Death Deed, is a legal instrument used in Washington State to facilitate the transfer of real property to designated beneficiaries upon the death of the property owner.

This document offers a streamlined and efficient way to transfer real estate assets outside of the probate process, simplifying the inheritance process for loved ones.

In Washington State, the TODD is governed by specific statutory provisions found in Chapter 64.80 RCW, which sets forth the requirements and procedures for creating and executing such a deed. To create a valid TODD in Washington State, you need to adhere to the following key aspects:

Ownership : The property owner (grantor) must be the sole owner of the property or have the consent of all co-owners.

: The property owner (grantor) must be the sole owner of the property or have the consent of all co-owners. Beneficiary Designation : The grantor must clearly identify the beneficiaries who will receive the property upon their death. Beneficiaries can be individuals, organizations, or entities.

: The grantor must clearly identify the beneficiaries who will receive the property upon their death. Beneficiaries can be individuals, organizations, or entities. Recording : The TODD must be recorded with the county recorder’s office in the county where the property is located. This is essential to ensure that the deed is legally binding and publicly accessible.

: The TODD must be recorded with the county recorder’s office in the county where the property is located. This is essential to ensure that the deed is legally binding and publicly accessible. Revocability : Washington State law allows the grantor to revoke or change the TODD at any time during their lifetime without the consent of the beneficiaries, as long as they follow the required procedures for revocation.

: Washington State law allows the grantor to revoke or change the TODD at any time during their lifetime without the consent of the beneficiaries, as long as they follow the required procedures for revocation. Execution : The TODD must be signed, dated, and acknowledged before a notary public. The document should also include a legal description of the property.

: The TODD must be signed, dated, and acknowledged before a notary public. The document should also include a legal description of the property. Survivorship Requirement : To take effect, the grantor must pass away after the TODD is executed. If the beneficiary predeceases the grantor, their interest is effectively extinguished.

: To take effect, the grantor must pass away after the TODD is executed. If the beneficiary predeceases the grantor, their interest is effectively extinguished. Probate Avoidance: One of the primary advantages of a TODD is that it bypasses the probate process, which can be time-consuming and costly. The property automatically transfers to the designated beneficiaries upon the grantor’s death.

It’s essential to consult with an attorney or legal expert when creating a TODD to ensure that it complies with all state laws and meets your specific needs. Additionally, beneficiaries should be made aware of the existence of the TODD and where to locate it in case of the grantor’s passing.

In conclusion, a Transfer on Death Deed in Washington State is a valuable tool for individuals who want to simplify the transfer of real property to their chosen beneficiaries after their death. By following the legal requirements and guidelines outlined in Chapter 64.80 RCW, property owners can ensure a smooth and efficient inheritance process while avoiding probate.

If you are looking for an attorney to assist you with a transfer on death deed, visit us online at www.dallawfirm.com or give us a call or text at (206) 408-8158.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810 http://www.dallawfirm.com

https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].