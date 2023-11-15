By Alia Sinclair

Glowing in her pink tiara, Audrey Davis celebrated her 101st birthday at Holden Southcenter Assisted Living and Memory Care in Tukwila last Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Surrounded by friends and neighbors, Davis celebrated her impressive milestone with cake, presents, balloons, and a happy birthday serenade (see video below).

Born in Polo, Illinois in November of 1922, Davis made her home in West Seattle before settling in Tukwila. She ran a successful beauty salon for many years and was very active with the Red Hat Society of Tukwila and volunteering to work with Seniors and Veterans.

Beaming over her birthday cake, Davis was the picture of happiness. Needing no mobility aides or medications, she rivals the health of people half her age.

“We monitor the health of our residents closely,” said Business Office Manager Megan Tucker, “but she’s easy, we never need to worry about her.”

In the cozy glow of the facility’s dining room, even Tukwila Mayor Allan Ekberg turned out to celebrate.

“It’s lovely this event has gone on,” Ekberg said. “To recognize someone who is 101 years old is so special. I am very, very proud to be a part of this and help Tukwila recognize [Audrey].”

As for the birthday girl, she felt duly celebrated.

“I didn’t expect any of this, but oh! You all are so kind! I tell you, Tukwila is a great place to live.”

Video

Here’s a clip of Audrey being celebrated for her full life of 101 years:

Alia Sinclair is a writer residing in SeaTac. She is passionate about the arts and connecting people through the written word, and is the founder and editor-in-chief of Patchwork Mosaic magazine for creatives.