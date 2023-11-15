An internship program has been a major part of our local DubSea Fish Sticks baseball team’s success over the past eight years, and they’re looking to keep it going.

“Our internships help our interns build real skills they can use to build a resume and portfolio that will help them in future careers in the future,” officials said.

Former Interns Have Gone onto Careers With:

2024 Spring Internships

Jan. – May (Semesters) / March – May (Quarters)

Applications Open 11/12/23 – 12/1/23 (click links below for specific needs):

Spring Digital Marketing Internship | Spring Videographer & Editor Internship

2024 Summer Internships

Applications Open 11/12/23 – 12/15/24

Late May – Early Aug (Semesters) / June – Mid Aug (Quarters)

Marketing Internship | Play by Play Broadcast Internship | Videographer & Editor Internship | Baseball Operations Internship