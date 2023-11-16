On Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, candidate Rob Back conceded the race for Des Moines City Council, Position No. 2 to incumbent JC Harris, who – as of Nov. 16, 2023 – leads by an insurmountable 848 votes/14.81 percent.

King County Elections’ final certification of the Nov. 7 General Election is set for Nov. 29, 2023.

Here’s Back’s full statement:

Rob Back Congratulates JC Harris on Successful Election to Des Moines City Council, Position 2

“In a hard-fought election for the Des Moines City Council, Position 2, Rob Back acknowledges the outcome and conveys his sincere congratulations to JC Harris for securing the victory.

“Despite the challenges and differences in our campaigns, the essence of public service remains paramount. Rob Back urges a collective commitment to unity for the betterment of Des Moines. ‘The shared goal of everyone elected to serve is the prosperity of Des Moines and its residents,’ said Back.

“In the spirit of community and collaboration, Back calls for unity among city council members, emphasizing the importance of setting aside political differences for the greater good.

“Now, more than ever, our city needs us to come together, learn from each other, and work collaboratively to address the challenges that lie ahead,” he added.

“Back expresses his gratitude to the supporters who believed in his vision for Des Moines.

“To all who supported our campaign, I am profoundly grateful. While the outcome may not be what we hoped for, let’s all work together to make Des Moines a great place to live.”

“As Des Moines moves forward, Back extends an open hand to all city council members, urging everyone to make decisions based on what’s best for Des Moines.”