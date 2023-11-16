Here are some of the many Holiday Bazaars going on around Des Moines this weekend, courtesy our friends at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market:

Saturday, Nov. 18:

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Des Moines Activity Center’s 1st-ever Holiday Bazaar

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Evergreen Middle School Holiday Bazaar in Kent

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Grace Children Center’s 27th Annual Bazaar at Grace Lutheran Church

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: St. Philomena Annual Holiday Bazaar

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Gathering Place Foursquare Holiday Bazaar in Burien