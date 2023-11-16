SR 516 (aka Kent-Des Moines Road) between 10th Ave South/South 230th Street and 16th Ave South will be closed for paving on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

DURATION: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE: SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) between 10th Ave South/South 230th Street and 16th Ave South.

WHY: Final paving restoration, associated with the WSDOT SR 516/Barnes Creek Fish Passage Project.

CONTACT: Casey Conley at (206) 718-4182 or [email protected] Web address: bit.ly/SR516-BarnesCreek