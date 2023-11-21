Starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday night, Dec. 2, 2023, the Des Moines Yacht Club will be sponsoring another year parading the Christmas spirit in lighted boats up the coastline from the marina north to Three Tree Point, then circling down to Redondo, then returning to Des Moines.

“If you want to participate with your boat, non-members are welcome to join us!”

Scroll down for the sign-up form! To view the lighted boats from shore, see the Parade Route section below.

Background:

The Des Moines Lighted Boat Parade is an annual event organized and hosted by the Des Moines Yacht Club (DMYC) for all boaters in the area.

It’s been an annual event for over 20 years and enjoyed by both boaters who like to decorate their boats and spectators along the shoreline.

Parade Route will go north along the coastline to Three Tree Point and then turn out to head south back past the Marina along the coastline to Redondo. Following a sweep through the bay, there will be a north turn returning to the Marina.

Estimated Duration: 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

Approximate times at several viewing points are:

5:30 p.m. : South of the marina breakwater and north of Saltwater state park – Assembly

: South of the marina breakwater and north of Saltwater state park – Assembly 6 p.m. : Departure

: Departure 6:10 p.m. : Marina Fishing Pier

: Marina Fishing Pier 6:25 p.m. : Normandy Park – Cove

: Normandy Park – Cove 6:30 p.m .: Three Tree Point

.: Three Tree Point 7:00 p.m. : Marina Fishing Pier – Pass by on way to Redondo

: Marina Fishing Pier – Pass by on way to Redondo 7:15 p.m. : Saltwater State Park

: Saltwater State Park 7:25 p.m. : Woodmont Beach

: Woodmont Beach 7:30 p.m. : Redondo Boardwalk

: Redondo Boardwalk 8:00 p.m.: Return Fishing Pier – Conclusion

For information on how to participate in YOUR boat, please visit https://desmoinesyachtclub.com