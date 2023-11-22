Celebrate Black Friday at the opening night of BAT Theatre’s “The Twelve Dates of Christmas” this Friday night, Nov. 24, 2023 at the Kennedy Catholic High School Theater.

“Shop all day and laugh all night!!!”

The comedy The Twelve Dates of Christmas opens at 8 p.m. on Black Friday. Be there! Get YOUR tickets at this LINK!

Synopsis:

Mary’s engagement falls apart—just in time for the holidays. When her foray into a year of hilarious and strange dates threatens to get her down for good, can the earnestness of youth give her a fresh outlook on life and love? See a solo actor portray all of the characters in this hilarious and heartwarming holiday show.

Special Offers

During Black Friday weekend, BAT has deals for YOU! Only on Friday, November 24 –Opening Night! Only on Saturday, November 25 – $13-Satuday, all tickets are just $13. Only on Sunday, November 26 –$7-Sunday, all tickets are just $7.

Then, three more weekends of comedy, through Dec. 17, 2023!

(Masks are required at all performances. Don’t have a mask? BAT will give you one!)

Contains some adult language and adult content.

Directed by:

Maggie Larrick and Rochelle Flynn.

Cast:

This is a one-person show.

Mary – Devin Rodger

The show runs approx. 80-90 minutes with no intermission.

GET YOUR TICKETS AT THIS LINK, RIGHT HERE, RIGHT NOW! (If ticket pricing is a barrier, reach out to BAT – [email protected] – theater is for everyone!).

Performance Schedule & Ticket Links: