City Manager’s Weekly Report for Nov. 22, 2023

Short report this week with the holiday. City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday. Essential services will continue to operate 24/7.

Seattle Southside Awards – 2023 Business Awards Gala

On November 17th, the Seattle Southside Business Awards Gala was held at the Cove in Normandy Park. The City of Des Moines was nominated in the Best Place to Work category and City employees Tyler Beekley (Surface Water and Environmental Engineer Manager),

Bonnie Wilkins (Chief Administrative Officer) and Michael Matthias (City Manager) were nominated in the Public Servant of the Year category. Congrats to our great employees!

SCORE Jail Admin Board meeting

I attended the SCORE Jail Administrative Board Meeting as the City’s representative. Items on the agenda included October statistics and financials as well as a report from the SCORE Executive Director.

North Hill Traffic Control Improvements – 4th Ave S.

Public Works staff installed a full-length centerline and new edge lines on 4th Ave S. (S 210th to S 216th St.). This was in response to public comments and internal engineering traffic review.

SKHHP Quarterly Report

South King Housing and Homeless Partners provided the City with their 3rd quarter progress report and budget. The report provides quarterly budget performance and progress reports on the status of the work program elements. A copy of the full report can be found here.