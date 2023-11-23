Gather with friends and the Waterland Community to brighten the city with the lighting of Destination Des Moines’ Holiday Tree on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, from 5 – 7 p.m.

The tree is scheduled to be lit at 6 p.m.

“Enjoy the warmth of hot cocoa & cookies, sing and dance to the holiday music, and capture a moment with Santa himself.”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/649808213936344/

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 1, 2023: 5 – 7 p.m.; tree will be lit at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Big Catch Plaza, 21634-40 Marine View Drive: