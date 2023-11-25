HOLIDAY ALERT – ‘Winterfest‘ is returning on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 4 – 7 p.m. to the Normandy Park Towne Center.

“Join us for fun festivities, FREE Santa hats and toys, REAL Llamas, school choirs, dancers, free arts & crafts for kids, amazing vendors, SNOW, and more!”

The Tree Lighting begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by Santa’s rockstar arrival at 5:40 p.m.

Parking

If parking is full at NPTC, head west up the hill (SW 200th Street) to Marvista Elementary (19800 Marine View Drive SW, Normandy Park, 98166). You can use their parking lot!

“See you on December 2nd!”

Photos

Photos from previous Winterfests to get you in the spirit:

The Normandy Park Towne Center is located at 19803 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA 98148:



