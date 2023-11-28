A rollover collision on I-5 in Kent caused a 10-mile backup on Tuesday morning, Nov. 28, 2023, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced.

WSDOT said that the two left lanes of northbound I-5 were closed at SR 516 (Kent-Des Moines Road) at around 6:24 a.m.

The weather was likely a factor, as fog was heavy in the area as well as some ice on the roads.

Video

Video courtesy KING5:

✅CLEAR: I-5 at SR 516 in #Kent has now cleared to the side.



Backups from the collision mixed with regular morning traffic still stands at about 10 miles. https://t.co/Xukxt9vUSR pic.twitter.com/NsWIDiWzoS — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) November 28, 2023