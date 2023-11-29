REMINDER : All are invited to buy local and handmade at the Moshier Holiday Pottery Sale this Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Moshier Art Center in Burien (map below).

Stop by Moshier Community Art Center’s Holiday Pottery Sale to shop and support students, instructors and studio artists selling beautiful handmade ceramic pieces.

This amazing sale has hundreds of items including mugs, bowls, sculpture jewelry and more!

Credit card and cash only.

The Moshier Community Arts Center is located at 430 S. 156th Street, Burien WA, 98148: