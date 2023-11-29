EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its 35th Anniversary Gala, where they raised $26,845 for the Success Foundation, thanks to 190 guests.

This annual event – held at the Normandy Park (The “Cove”) Community Center – celebrated outstanding individuals and businesses in the Seattle Southside.

Emceed by Margie Haywood, Work & Play Lounge, Owner & Chief Encouragement Officer, it was a glamorous night to remember, full of connection, community and support for our future leaders. With the community’s help, money raised by the chamber will benefit its Success Foundation and Summer Youth Program, The Workforce Discovery Lab.

The Workforce Discovery Lab is a one-week Summer program which provides local youth the opportunity to explore low-barrier and high earning career paths while building their professional skills. The students are compensated for their time with a $500 scholarship at the end of their time with us and have our support far beyond the summer, including college admissions support, letters of reference, and more.

“This amazing event would not have been possible without our amazing sponsors, speakers, staff, and most importantly, thank YOU again, for joining and helping us make the magic that is the Workforce Discovery Lab! We couldn’t do it without you,” organizers said.

Business Award Winners

Winners of the 2023 Southside Business Awards include:

Public Servant of the Year

Allen Ekberg, Tukwila Mayor

Business Leader of the Year

CuliNEX

Educator of the Year

Adrienne Lentz

Non-Profit of the Year

Museum of Flight

Best Place to Work

Dimension XR

New Business of the Year

The Shane Co.

Ambassador of the Year

Tai Larson

As leaders in the Southsound Community, we know you have an interest in seeing our region have full employment and its young people moving into jobs we have all around us, we invite you to help raise money for our Success Foundation to benefit our education and workforce development efforts for our summer youth program: The Workforce Discovery Lab (WDL).

Guests at the gala heard the following students speak about their experiences of the WDL from the 2023 cohort:

Lenya Thach – Highline High School Junior

Jawan Magsoosi – Foster High School Sophomore

Photos

