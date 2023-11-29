At approximately 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting an injury collision on northbound I-5 near S. 144th Street in Tukwila (map below).

Once troopers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who indicated two vehicles were racing and one of them lost control and struck a silver Toyota SUV.

The vehicle that struck the SUV fled the scene and was described as a white Toyota Camry (2018 – 2020) with collision damage on the right side and missing the rear bumper, similar to this vehicle:

Not actual vehicle.

WSP detectives are seeking any information on this vehicle or who was driving at the time of the collision. If you can assist, please email Detective Early at [email protected].