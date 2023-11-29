At approximately 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting an injury collision on northbound I-5 near S. 144th Street in Tukwila (map below).

Once troopers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who indicated two vehicles were racing and one of them lost control and struck a silver Toyota SUV.

The vehicle that struck the SUV fled the scene and was described as a white Toyota Camry (2018 – 2020) with collision damage on the right side and missing the rear bumper, similar to this vehicle:

WSP detectives are seeking any information on this vehicle or who was driving at the time of the collision. If you can assist, please email Detective Early at [email protected] .