Santa will be at Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines each Saturday and Sunday until Christmas Eve – see the full schedule here:

Those in the know will remember that Zenith Holland Nursery is a Des Moines tradition for high quality, fresh cut and even LIVE trees. This year you will want to get your tree early since supplies have been affected by our extreme warm temperatures over the summer.

“Our supplier told us that some of the trees just didn’t make it through,” owner Lyn Robinson said. “Customers may experience shortages all over.”

However, at Zenith Holland right now you will have a nice pick of Washington grown freshly harvested trees including:

Noble Fir

Grand Fir

Douglas Fir

Nordman and Fraser – select sizes

Bringing them to you fresh and beautiful is a process that starts months before the holidays, when owners Lyn and John head out to the tree farm and “tag” the trees they want right at the growers! By selecting on-site, they ensure that you will enjoy a long-lived dazzling centerpiece for your Christmas display.

Then, they don’t just chuck them onto a rack and hope you can visualize how they will look when they have spread. Instead, they lovingly hang the trees so that you can see what each individual piece will look like from all around. (No bad side to hide in the corner here!)

The long-standing business also has an exceptional selection of Poinsettias, wreaths, garland, fresh flower and decorative centerpieces, as well as an abundant gift shop.

In the well curated gift and home decor space, you will find carefully selected items with an emphasis on presenting local and artisanal items including holiday decor and ornaments festooning more than half a dozen shop-able trees, each in a charming theme.

Zenith Holland Nursery and Gift Shop is not only an amazing destination to select a tree, or gifts, but it is also a place to make wonderful holiday memories. While you are visiting, be sure to snap a picture at the Famous Holiday Photo Hearth (dogs welcome!). Bedecked in all its glory, the hearth provides a magical backdrop amongst the abundant holiday decor.

Pictures With Santa

Bring the family and your camera to have your pictures with Santa. This year the jolly man’s visiting hours have been extended, and you can visit during any of the dates and times below:

Dec. 2: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Dec. 3: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 9: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 10: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 16: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 17: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 23: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The Famous Photo Hearth is available for your enjoyment and use without Santa during other regular hours as well. Visit at your convenience daily from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. now through Dec. 23, they will be open from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

You will find so many treasures during your visit, including thoughtfully selected ornaments, decorative dolls, toys and party/serve-ware to grace your holiday home. It can’t help but inspire some holiday cheer to brighten the winter season as it unfolds.

There are so many reasons to visit Zenith Holland Nursery and Gift, especially right now, while the best selection of trees and all things holiday is in stock now!

The friendly staff can’t wait to show you what’s new and you may also find a bargain, or two!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

Phone: (206) 878-7002

Website: https://www.zenithholland.com

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].