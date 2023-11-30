Crews will close up to three northbound and three southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday, Nov. 30, through the morning of Friday, Dec. 1, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced.

At least two lanes will remain open to traffic as crews continue to prepare the existing South 216th Street bridge for demolition in the coming weeks.

Lane closure information

Thursday, Nov. 30, through the morning of Friday, Dec. 1:

7 p.m. – Northbound I-5 general-purpose lanes begin closing.

9:30 p.m. – Southbound I-5 general-purpose lanes begin closing.

11:30 p.m. – All but two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes of I-5 between South 200th Street and SR 516 are closed to traffic.

4 a.m. – Northbound I-5 lanes begin reopening to traffic.

4:30 a.m. – All northbound I-5 lanes open.

6 a.m. – Southbound I-5 lanes begin reopening to traffic.

7 a.m. – All southbound I-5 lanes open.

This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of poor weather.

This work is part of the State Route 509 Completion Project. As soon as Dec. 8, the existing South 216th Street bridge will be demolished to make way for a new, wider bridge. Watch the South 216th Street bridge video to learn how WSDOT is replacing the bridge in phases. Photos of construction work are available on the project’s Flickr page.

Know before you go

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app, the real-time travel map, or by subscribing to WSDOT’s email and text alerts.