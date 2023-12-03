The annual Des Moines Lighted Boat Parade was held on Saturday night, Dec. 4, 2023, departing from the marina at 6 p.m.

Hosted by the Des Moines Yacht Club, the annual Boat Parade celebrated the holiday season, progressing north out of the marina along the shoreline to Three Tree Point before looping back south to Redondo.

It’s been an annual event for over 20 years, and enjoyed by both boaters who like to decorate their boats and spectators along the shoreline.

However, due to weather conditions and rough water Saturday night, several boats had to turn back early.

Below are photos of the awesome boats, courtesy David Rosen:

Video

Video courtesy Laurel Robinson: