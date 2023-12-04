Just a few short months ago – in September 2023 – Southcenter Medical Clinic opened their doors in nearby Tukwila. Working together, Dr. Danh Ngo and Dr. An Ngo, (both with proud UW Husky histories) set out with the caring ambition of creating not just another family medicine practice, but a place where “Personalized Care” is at the forefront.

Growing up in the PNW has given these two physicians a “local’s” insight on many things, and both having studied and worked in other areas such as New York City and Eastern Washington has broadened their experience and perspectives to appreciate diversity in all its richness.

The office truly is conveniently located at the interchange of I-405 and I-5, in a less congested and easy-to-reach building with ample parking, ready to serve patients from all around the South King County area. In fact, Dr. Danh shared that they even have patients who travel from as far as Federal Way and Tacoma.

“Well, we are a Vietnamese speaking office,” he said, “and we also speak Spanish and of course English. So, people appreciate that.”

Indeed, when your doctor speaks your language it certainly makes a difference.

The whole staff have committed to working as compassionate healthcare professionals dedicated to treating you like family. They’ll take the time to understand your unique health needs and concerns and emphasize quality of care to better support your health.

They offer a variety of services, including Annual wellness exams, Chronic disease management, sick visits, Sports physicals, Osteopathic Manipulation treatment, and Immigration Examinations (USCIS Civil Surgeon Certified).

What’s more, they accept most insurance plans.If you would like to check on your insurance carrier, please give their office a call.

The team strive to be not just your doctors but also, your partners in health. Together, you’ll build a path to wellness that suits your lifestyle.

They invite you to make your, and your family’s health, a top priority. At Southcenter Medical Clinic, your health and happiness are their primary concerns.

Schedule your first appointment today, and experience healthcare the way it should be – caring, comprehensive, and convenient.

*The addition of all the major insurance companies is currently in process.

If you do not see your insurance carrier listed, please give their office a call.

They also cheerfully accept cash payments at preferred rates for sick visits, annual physicals, and for Immigration Examinations (USCIS Civil Surgeon Certified).

Now accepting new patients. Tiếp Nhận Bệnh Nhân Mới / Aceptando nuevas pacientes

Southcenter Medical Clinic

15215 52nd Ave S.

Suite 204

Tukwila, WA, 98188

Phone: (206) 414-9412

Fax: (425) 300-6151

Email Us

Schedule Online: Click Here

Website: https://southcentermedical.com

Hours:

Monday – Friday 9:00AM – 5:00PM (Please call if you need other times)