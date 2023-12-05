The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with family and friends; often this includes family, ethnic, religious or cultural traditions.

During the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series, the City of Burien joins with a host of community partners inviting neighbors from all around the region to discover a variety of events celebrating traditions dear to their residents.

The easy access location, free parking and manageable volume of attendance make these events an attractive alternative to venturing further for holiday entertainment. Free, or budget-friendly admission is an added benefit that all can appreciate.

Come discover the wonder of holiday traditions in Burien at the following events:

La Posada

Friday, Dec. 8, 5 – 8 p.m.

Highline Heritage Museum, 819 SW 152 St.

A chance to experience this rich Mexican cultural holiday tradition for the whole family. There will be games, free pan dulce and hot chocolate, arts and crafts, piñatas, and a candlelit procession. Orchestra Northwest will perform, and you can see beautiful Mexican folkloric dances presented by Grupo Folklorico Citlali.

Italian Christmas Bake Sale and Christmas Party

Saturday, Dec. 9, 9:30 a.m – 5 p.m.

Casa Italiana, 13028 1st Ave S.

Come to the cherished annual Italian bake sale be early or you may miss the best treats, since they typically sell out each year.

Stay or return for a festive family friendly party in the afternoon. The Italian Cultural Center Festa Natale bursts alive with food, and warm cheer during this annual event. The festivities creating an atmosphere for socializing.

Enjoy live Music with Bonnie Birch. A local accordion player performing Christmas and Italian favorites. Lunch specials to warm the tummy.

Peruse historical NW Italian heritage displays, and a plethora of imported and Italian-themed products (perfect for gift giving) which await inside the Caffe and market rooms.

ChristmasSounds

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Sunday, Dec. 10, 2 p.m.

Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 S. 152nd St.

Burien’s favorite choral holiday tradition! Northwest Associated Arts ensembles ChoralSounds and SilverSounds bring you a joy-filled musical event featuring holiday classics old and new! Tickets are $20 for general admission. Youth 17 and under with paying adult are free.

Winter Lights

Now–Dec. 31, 4 p.m.

Town Square Park

The City of Burien has illuminated Burien’s Town Square with winter sparkling and colorful lights. Visit this wonderland of winter lights which changes annually, and see this year’s light display. The sparkle and glow of hundreds of lights creates a perfect backdrop for a holiday card photo or social media shares! Come for the lights, stay for the dining at any of Burien’s numerous “Foodie Paradise” restaurants, cafes and sweet shops.

With so many traditions to discover or create, you’ll agree, “It’s a Wonderful Burien!”

For more information, click here.