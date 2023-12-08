Kennedy Catholic’s annual Christmas Concert will be performed on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 7–9 p.m. at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

“Come enjoy some holiday music put on by our band, choir and orchestra students.”

The Christmas Concert features all of Kennedy’s wonderful music ensembles including choirs, bands, percussion, orchestra, and the jazz band!

Bring your friends, relatives, and neighbors.

“All are welcome so let’s Pack the PAC!”

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1013569576402635/