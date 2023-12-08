REMINDER : Burien’s favorite holiday choral tradition is coming to town this weekend (Dec. 9 & 10, 2023) – Northwest Associated Arts ensembles ChoralSounds and SilverSounds will perform ‘ChristmasSounds in Burien,’ a joy-filled, toe-tapping, non-stop musical event featuring holiday classics old and new.

The children of North Hill Elementary Christmas Choir will join the festivities and audiences will delight in the spirit and sounds of the season.

Live concerts will be performed at the Highline Performing Arts Center on:

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, 2 p.m.

Purchase tickets online or at the door.

More info on this event – as well as tickets – can be found at:

This holiday concert will be presented at the Highline Performing Arts Center: