Des Moines City Manager’s Weekly Report for week ending Dec. 8, 2023

Help Wanted!

The City has a number of paid positions (full or part-time) as well as volunteer opportunities that are currently available. If you are interested or know someone who may be interested, check out our hype video here as well as the list of available opportunities.

DMPD Community Academy

Applications are being accepted now for the 2024 Spring Des Moines Police Department Community Academy. The Academy is an 8-week program for Des Moines residents or those who work in the City. The program is designed to acquaint participants with their police department and to provide a better understanding of law enforcements role in the criminal justice system. The spring Community Academy is scheduled for Wednesday evenings between April 12 – May 31, 2023. Space is limited. Information on the program and the application can be found here.

Recreation Programs

If you haven’t checked out the great recreational programs our City offers, you can see them here. If you are a toddler, or a senior, or you fall somewhere in-between, we have fun options for you!

216th St. Bridge Demolition

The demolition of the South 216th Street Bridge over I-5 begins today. More info on the project and the traffic implications can be found here.

Meetings of Interest

In addition to day-to-day administrative duties, this week I met with the SCORE Jail Executive Director for a status update. I met with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor to plan scheduling for upcoming Council meetings. I met with several department directors to discuss 2024 budgets and I met with the City’s executive leadership team to discuss on-going and upcoming issues. I also met with incoming Councilmember Grace-Matsui to provide an orientation for her new role. I met with Destination Des Moines President Tony Hettler. Finally, I attended the annual City employee Holiday party at the Beach Park Event Center.

City Council Meeting Summary

No meeting this week. Our next meeting is Thursday, December 14. The agenda and supporting materials for that meeting can be found here.

Sports Update

The Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers again on Sunday for a chance at redemption or further humiliation. The undefeated Washington Huskies football team has been selected to play the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2024. Another in-state rivalry this weekend as Gonzaga plays the Huskies in men’s basketball at 8pm on Saturday. Nothing new to report for the Mariners or Cougars.

Have a great weekend,

Tim George

Interim City Manager