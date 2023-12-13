“We are trying to provide food, shelter, toys, and clothing to more families this year and in the midst of the growing need we are seeing fewer people donating at our virtual and physical kettles. We rely on our generous donors to ensure that Christmas joy is given to everyone no matter their circumstances.”

Red Kettle donations permit The Salvation Army to meet the urgent needs of thousands of families who will not have Christmas this year without your help. Divisional Commander, Lt. Colonel Cindy Foley said:In King County, $250,000 has been raised, but an additional $150,000 is needed to serve neighbors in need. “Christmas is less than two weeks away,” organizers said. “Families are counting on your generosity to make Christmas bright. Financial support and kindness during the holidays allow The Salvation Army to serve more than 74,000 people across King County throughout the year. This year we are depending on you to help neighbors in need.”