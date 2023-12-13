SPONSORED :

During the hustle and bustle of this holiday season it’s easy to neglect self care. But the old maxim “a sharpened axe cuts twice as fast” is one to consider when you are pushed by the busy-ness of the holidays.

Often, by taking a little time to keep your energy, emotional and physical stamina supported you can accomplish more and enjoy it, rather than trudging through in discomfort. This is the sort of experience enjoyed by many through the practices offered at Shiva Yoga in Des Moines. The supportive and restorative practices have returned many to a higher level of energy and personal well-being.

Right now they are offering a “two weeks of unlimited classes” special for just $50.00 – you read that right, just $50.00 to take time for yourself in a inviting and supportive studio that believes Yoga is for everybody. What’s more, they also offer gift certificates which make a very special gift that says “I care about you and your whole being!”

Come discover all they have to offer – here’s more info:

“Hello and welcome to Shiva Yoga!

“We are a small, intimate Yoga Studio, in the heart of Des Moines, WA, with small classes and plenty of personal attention.

“Shiva offers fitness classes to build muscle & work out the body, Barre, mat Pilates, & Sculpt. Shiva offers restorative classes to relax and reset the Central Nervous System, Yin and Restorative/ Yoga Nidra.

“All are so welcome at Shiva and we have a very diverse & supportive community, just like the community outside the studio. In fact, Shiva community is you, your community. Shiva community are your neighbors, the parents’ of your children’s school friends, the people we see shopping at QFC, Fred Meyer, Safeway, etc, but never get a chance to meet. When we attend regular Yoga and fitness classes at Shiva, we build and strengthen our community bonds.

“Yoga Studios add a lot to a community. Yoga is for every body and we believe we have a class for all needs and wants, from very brand new beginner to experienced Yogi!

“Shiva studio is heated with infrared heaters. This is the same heat used in thermal or heat therapy. Infrared heat is known to improve many chronic conditions & ailments, including inflammatory issues and mood disorders including SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder). So you get the double whammy – the benefit of the class & the benefit of the infrared heat.

“Studio temp is 84* for all classes except Hot Hatha then the studio temp is 100*

“We always love to have a conversation about your goals, your experience, your needs, and any health or healing issues 😊 For fasted response, please e-mail [email protected].

“We cannot wait to see you on the mat!”

More info at www.shivayoga.love

Shiva Yoga

21915 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 355- 7193

Email: [email protected]

