From our friends at WABI Burien:

For its December walk, the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will walk on Saturday rather than Sunday, so participants can check out the Des Moines shops along the walk.

We’ll meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at Big Catch Plaza (where the Dollar Tree store is located) near the Big Catch sculpture in the parking lot. The address of the store is 21815 Marine View Drive (intersection of S 216th Street, 7th Ave S and Marine View Drive).

We’ll head south on 7th Avenue, turn down to check out the view at Sound View Park and then continue south along the marina. We’ll head over to Marine View Drive by the Red Robin, and then take a leisurely stroll north on Marine View Drive back to the starting point. Participants will have the opportunity to visit the shops along the way.

This walk is approximately 2 miles round trip on mostly flat paved surfaces. Walkers of every level, strollers and pets are welcome.

If you have any questions or need help finding us on the day of the walk, please text Anna Martin at (206) 501-5726.