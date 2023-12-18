Last Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, Kent Police Patrol Officers were dispatched to assist Puget Sound Firefighters Local 1747 with an injury hit and run accident at S. 196th and 80 Street in Kent (map below).

Police said that the victim, a 28-year-old Kent woman, had to be extricated from her car by fire personnel, and suffered from some cuts on her head and hands.

The suspect fled, but a witness, a 44-year-old Belfair man, followed behind him and watched as he attempted to hide his vehicle in between nearby semi trucks.

The suspect – a 56-year-old Des Moines man – and his vehicle were located and he was arrested and booked for Hit and Run with injury.

“We want to thank the witness for keeping an eye on the fleeing vehicle, and then staying on scene to lead Officers to its location,” police said. “We also want to note that he did this without contacting the suspect, and kept his distance for safety. Well done.”