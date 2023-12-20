Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park President Scott Craig this week presented a check for $15,000 to Highline Music4Life President Cathy Thompson at the club’s monthly meeting held on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.

The donation is the result of the Rotary Club’s successful efforts at its 2023 Poverty Bay Blues and Brews event held in August.

“We are proud to support this great program whose mission is to provide musical instruments to kids in Highline Public Schools, eliminating instrument costs as a barrier for participation,” the Rotary said.

If you happen to have a lovingly-used instrument you’d like to donate please reach out to the Rotary Club at https://www.dmnprotary.org and they’ll make sure it gets put “back into play”!