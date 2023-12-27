Des Moines Police are inviting all to register for a free Emergency Planning Class on Tuesday night, Jan. 16, 2024, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

“The first step in Emergency Planning is MAKE A PLAN,” organizers said.

This free class will be held at the Des Moines Police Station’s Training Room, located at 21900 11th Avenue South (map below).

Some topics being covered include:

Get alerts and know what to do.

Make a plan to protect your people.

Pack a Go Bag with things you need.

Build an emergency supply kit.

Help friends and neighbors get ready.

Prepare for local hazards.