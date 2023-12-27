Des Moines Police are inviting all to register for a free Emergency Planning Class on Tuesday night, Jan. 16, 2024, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
“The first step in Emergency Planning is MAKE A PLAN,” organizers said.
This free class will be held at the Des Moines Police Station’s Training Room, located at 21900 11th Avenue South (map below).
Some topics being covered include:
- Get alerts and know what to do.
- Make a plan to protect your people.
- Pack a Go Bag with things you need.
- Build an emergency supply kit.
- Help friends and neighbors get ready.
- Prepare for local hazards.
