Des Moines City Manager’s Weekly Report for week ending Dec. 29, 2023

City Hall will be closed on Monday January 1 in observance of New Year’s Day. Essential services will be operating 24/7.

Veterans, Seniors and Human Services Levy Grant Award

The City was notified that we will be receiving $113,817 for 2024 from King County to support our Veterans, Seniors and Human Services programs. Our Des Moines Senior Activity Center has been a recipient of these funds since 2019, and our staff works tirelessly to implement an African Diaspora Hub in collaboration with the Central Area Senior Center in Seattle to share services, and work in tandem on programming and activities. Information on programs and activities at the Senior Activity Center, including the monthly lunch menu, can be found here.

Field House Play Area Renovation

Demolition of the existing play area at the Field House Park (. Following the removal of the old equipment and site preparations, a brand new play area will be installed with an anticipated completion date in March/April of 2024.

Burning Boat New Year’s Eve Event

As noted last week, this upcoming Sunday (December 31) is the second annual Burning Boat Festival at the Beach Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. and the boat will (safely) burn at 9 p.m. Come enjoy s’mores, games, entertainment, a hot chocolate bar, beer garden and more. This year, funds raised will go to the Highline Schools Foundation and their mission to support children experiencing homelessness in the school district. Tickets can be purchased here.

Meetings of Interest

In addition to day-to-day administrative duties, this week I met with Councilmember Harris to discuss topics of interest to him. I also met with the City’s Senior Staff and Directors to discuss ongoing and upcoming issues.

City Council Meeting Summary

No City Council meeting this week. The next City Council meeting will be January 4th. Items on the agenda include the selection of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, swearing in of newly elected Councilmembers and a 2023 third quarter financial report. The agenda and supporting materials can be found here.

Sports Update

This Sunday the Pittsburgh Steelers come to town to face the Seahawks in a Super Bowl 40 rematch. Hopefully the Hawks won’t have to play the refs this time as well. If you don’t plan to watch any sports this weekend, the can’t miss main event is Monday night (January 1) when the undefeated Washington Huskies take on the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl (5:45pm, ESPN). New Year’s resolutions can start January 2, enjoy this game! Go Dawgs!

Have a great weekend and a Happy New Year!

– Tim George

Interim City Manager