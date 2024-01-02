SPONSORED :

It’s almost that time of year – teenagers from around the world are preparing to arrive on the Kennedy Catholic High School campus in 2024 as students in our International Education program.

Our hope is you will welcome a few of our new students from around the globe into your home as part of your family unit for the year!

Becoming a homestay family is an experience that allows you to both share your life and culture with an international student at Kennedy Catholic by including them in your family, events, and holidays, and to learn about theirs in return.

If becoming a host family sounds right for your home, visit our website to learn more:

https://www.kennedyhs.org/international-students/homestay

