Scouts Offering 2 Options This Year:

Bring your tree to their recycling station at 920 SW 150th Street in Burien (near the Burien Eagles).

Sign up for a pick up at your house.

How does it work?

Related

“That’s right, you don’t have to load up your tree and mess up your car, we will do that for you!” Scouts just request that you leave yourtree outside where they can easily access it and pick it up.– they can’t recycle those.Drop your tree off to their recycling station near the Burien Eagles location either day. OR…fill out the order form (link below) and Scouts will come on the designated day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can choose to pay via Troop 375’s Venmo account, or pay by check or cash at the time of pick up. The charge for a pick up is $20 for the first tree and $5 for every additional tree. At this time they can offer pick upforandresidents. “We thank you for your business!” If you have any questions, please emailor call. More info/pick up order form is here: