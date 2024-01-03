Scout Troop 375 will be recycling Christmas trees in the greater Burien/White Center area this Saturday, Jan. 6 and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days.
Scouts Offering 2 Options This Year:
- Bring your tree to their recycling station at 920 SW 150th Street in Burien (near the Burien Eagles).
- Sign up for a pick up at your house.
“That’s right, you don’t have to load up your tree and mess up your car, we will do that for you!”
Scouts just request that you leave your BARE
tree outside where they can easily access it and pick it up. PLEASE NO FLOCKED TREES
– they can’t recycle those.
How does it work?
Drop your tree off to their recycling station near the Burien Eagles location either day.
OR…fill out the order form (link below) and Scouts will come on the designated day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
You can choose to pay via Troop 375’s Venmo account, or pay by check or cash at the time of pick up.
The charge for a pick up is $20 for the first tree and $5 for every additional tree.
At this time they can offer pick up ONLY
for BURIEN, NORMANDY PARK, DES MOINES
and WHITE CENTER
residents.
“We thank you for your business!”
If you have any questions, please email [email protected]
or call 206-909-1944
.
More info/pick up order form is here:
Related
Recent Comments