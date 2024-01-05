[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a Letter to the Editor, submitted by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of South King Media, nor its staff:]

“When you want to go far, go together!”

Yesterday’s Des Moines Council meeting featured the announcement of the newly-appointed Mayor Traci Buxton and Deputy Mayor Harry S. Steinmetz. Congratulations to each of you on your new roles.

With a sense of gratitude and deep appreciation for the honor of supporting Matt Mahoney as our Mayor for the last two years, I am certain that transitioning back to the role of a councilmember will not change his commitment to our fine city. His devotion to Des Moines’ growth and prosperity remains steadfast. This transition will merely provide him with a chance to contribute in a different capacity while maintaining his dedication to the community we all hold dear.

I know that his contributions have added to the positive momentum we are building for the city of Des Moines. As he embarks on this new chapter, rest assured that his commitment to Des Moines remains unwavering.

As a new resident of DM, having only moved here last September, I believe as Mayor Traci Buxton steps into the mayoral role, she will bring with her a wealth of dedication and invaluable leadership. I have complete confidence in her ability to lead our beloved city with integrity and unwavering commitment.

Recognizing the responsibilities that come with the role of Mayor, including “participating in the preparation and approval of meeting agendas, presiding over council meetings, and representing the city for ceremonial purposes,” I am equally confident that Deputy Mayor Harry Steinmetz will seamlessly step into these duties in Traci’s absence.

I am genuinely excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with our current city council, along with Des Moines residents, and the collective impact we all can make on our city’s future.

Never let it be said that one cannot move mountains or the Titanic because former Mayor Matt Mahoney, along with the city council and city staff, just did that in just two years. Congratulations, Matt, on a job well done!

It may have cost you politically, but you helped bring about much-needed change. I appreciate you all and know that my choice to live in Des Moines was the right one!

I eagerly anticipate your continued collaboration in making Des Moines an even better place to live, work, and thrive.

Warmly,

– Bettina Carey

