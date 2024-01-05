The Three Tree Point Yacht club – based out of the Des Moines Marina – will be hosting its Duwamish Head Regatta sailing race this Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

The race will start at the Des Moines Marina pier, then travel north to Seattle – passing Normandy Park, Burien, West Seattle and more – up towards Bainbridge Island, then back south to Des Moines.

This is the second in a four-race series hosted by different clubs in the south sound, and the series is over 40 years old.

Racing begins at 9:30 a.m., so keep your eyes peeled towards Puget Sound and look for 65 sailboats competing.

Organizers said that the best view of the race will be from the Des Moines Marina fishing pier.

Below is an overview of the course from last year: