Bettina Carey invites the community to an inspiring Empowerment Gathering on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 9 a.m. to Noon at the North Hill Community Club in Des Moines.

The event aims to unite individuals in a powerful stand against domestic violence, offering a platform for connection, engagement, and meaningful discussions.

Bettina Carey, host of the gathering, emphasizes the urgency of addressing domestic violence and invites attendees to honestly consider empowerment in all aspects of their lives. The event, inspired by Citizen University, Civic Saturday series, will feature engaging activities, thought-provoking discussions, and a compelling civic sermon inspired by the teachings of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Congressman John Lewis.

The gathering, grounded in structure and ritual, is designed to resemble a faith gathering but is centered on civic faith rather than religion. Participants will have the opportunity to share their stories during the Turn & Talk and EmPOWERment Circle conversation sessions and hear from hand-picked speakers and poets delivering civic scripture.

The event will also highlight staggering statistics related to domestic abuse, emphasizing the need for collective action. Bettina Carey acknowledges the support of volunteers who have played a crucial role in spreading the message about this impactful Civic Saturday.

“We gather not just as individuals but as a community united in our resolve to make a difference,” says Bettina Carey. “Together, we can create a safer, more compassionate world for everyone.” She emphasizes, “Organizations supporting domestic violence survivors are encouraged to contact me promptly if they wish to be part of our program. I envision this becoming a regular event, expanding through collaborative partnerships.”

Event Details:

WHAT: Empowerment Gathering: Uniting Voices Against Domestic Violence

WHEN: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 9:00 a.m. to Noon

WHERE: North Hill Community Club, located at 20827 3rd Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198

DONATE: Bring clean, professional clothing, scarves, jewelry, purses, coats, jackets, or sweaters to donate to women in need.

RSVP: [email protected]

Morning Agenda:

9:00 – 9:30 a.m.: Welcome and Networking

9:30 – 10:00 a.m.: Turn & Talk: Connect with Your Community

10:00 – 11:00 a.m.: Civic Scripture & Guest Performances

11:00 – 11:15 a.m.: Civic Sermon by Bettina Carey

11:15 – 11:45 a.m.: EmPOWERment Circle Conversations

11:45 a.m. – Noon: Closing Remarks

The event promises to be an enlightening and transformative experience, exploring the principles of civic engagement, justice, and the call to make a positive impact on our communities.

“Join us at the Empowerment Gathering to hear from inspiring speakers like Bobbie Jo Shockley, Development Director at Lighthouse NW, passionately dedicated to breaking the cycle of abuse,” Carey said. “Learn more about Lighthouse Family Ministries NW, a South King County non-profit on a mission to offer compassionate care and support. Plus, catch insights from founder Sarah, committed to shedding light on the realities of domestic abuse by Representative Tina Orwall. Mayor Traci Buxton will also be on hand, along with former First Lady of Des Moines, Bev Mahoney.

“Don’t miss this empowering event!”

