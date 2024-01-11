Public Health – Seattle & King County on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 closed the Jack in the Box #8478, located at 1810 S 272nd Street in Des Moines for “operating without hot water available.”

Public Health lists the reason(s) establishments were closed, due to food code violations and failure to follow the permitting process.

Depending on the type of closure, additional information may include the date the facility was shut down, whether the establishment has reopened, the date it reopened, and additional notes.

Information for restaurants closed by Public Health will remain online for a minimum of 7 days after the establishment is reopened.

Jack in the Box #8478 at 1810 S 272nd St, Des Moines, WA 98198

Closed: January 11, 2023 at 4 pm

Reasons: Imminent health hazard: Operating without hot water available.

Status: Closed