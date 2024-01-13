King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are seeking the public’s help regarding a fatal shooting on the morning of Thursday Jan. 11, 2024 in the 16500 Block of International Blvd S. in SeaTac (map below).

As The SeaTac Blog previously reported, SeaTac Police responded to that location at 12:43 a.m. Thursday for reports of multiple gunshots being heard.

Upon arrival, police found a male that had been shot lying in the parking lot of the Motel 6.

The fire department was called in to treat the male for at least one gunshot wound. Unfortunately, medics were not able to save the victim through advance life saving measures. The victim in this – an unidentified male at the time – was pronounced deceased at the scene.

King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation and are asking for the public’s help in this. Through the initial investigation, the King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives believe that numerous uninvolved subjects were in the area at that time; both on foot and in passing vehicles.

KCSO Detectives would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed any portion of the homicide. KCSO Detectives would like to obtain dashcam/vehicle video from anyone who was driving north or south bound on International Boulevard S/Pacific Highway S, between South 154th Street and South 176th Street, on Jan. 11, 2024, between 12:30 a.m. and 12:50 a.m.

If you are someone you know has information about this event, dash cam video or were present, we are asking you to call the King County Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 206-263-2090 or email to [email protected].