Are invited to join Friends of Saltwater State Park Naturalists for a low tide evening beach walk and explore the variety of sea life we find during the winter at low tide at Saltwater State Park on Saturday night, Jan. 20 2024.

This is a free, family-friendly event that will run from 6–7:30 p.m., and a Discover Pass is not required.

Dress for the weather and be sure to bring:

Flashlight with good batteries Waterproof boots if you have them Warm hat & gloves Signs and staff will direct you to the Park's side entrance. Please arrive no later than 6:15 p.m. Please check our website by 5 p.m. to make sure we haven't cancelled due to weather:



Questions?

Email [email protected].

WHAT: Winter Evening Beach Walk

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, from 6–7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Saltwater State Park, 25205 8th Pl. S, Des Moines, WA 98198: