Evelyn (Ev) Corinne Somers Curcio enjoyed a long and rewarding life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, daughter, neighbor, friend, worker, role model, volunteer, and prayer warrior.

Evelyn was born at home to Harry and Ethel (Groskreutz) Somers on 10-18-1929. She was the fifth of six children. She attended Highline School District. Growing up, Evelyn said although her family did not have money, running water or electricity, she received a lot of love. From her parents, she learned hard work, resilience, and love. She cherished her memories and told stories of the good times she had as a child growing up.

Fredrick Curcio and Evelyn married on 1-3-1949. They moved to Des Moines, WA in May 1956. They loved each other deeply throughout their 75 years together. Evelyn was sustained by the love, care, thoughtfulness, and devotion of her husband throughout her many years of physical pain.

When blessed with two children, family became their first priority and Evelyn put her family’s needs above her own. Although Fred & Eve lived ‘pay check-to-pay check’, they always provided a comfortable home because of Evelyn’s financial skills and determination to stick to their budget. This gave their daughter and son love and a solid foundation for life.

Evelyn was lovingly called Grammy by her family. Her family includes two children Cheryl (Michael) Peters of Walla Walla and Jay (Geri) Curcio of Monroe, five grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Evelyn was the family center and the glue that kept us all connected. She took a personal interest in all her relatives by investing love, time, and attention on them. She stayed connected to others via phone, cards, letters, e-mail, and facebook. She clipped articles of interest from the newspaper to share with others. She never forgot a birthday. One family tradition she created was calling and singing “Happy Birthday”. Since Evelyn loved chocolate, on her birthday and other celebrations she received a box of See’s candy.

Evelyn had a strong work ethic and a gift for office work. When women were stay-at-home mothers, she was employed full time at Boeing from 1954 to 1968. With her secret clearance, she worked on the Bomarc Project. Her goal while working was to make the work place easier for those following after her. She did this by creating work manuals. In retirement, Evelyn volunteered at the Blood Bank, St. Philomena Church & School, a nursing home, & her daughter’s SpEd classes.

Along with her husband Fred, she enjoyed the adventures of traveling across country three times in their customized vans. She saw many natural wonders including Niagara Falls, Grand Canyon, Manatee Springs, and Florida. They also traveled to Hawaii, Bahamas, Atlantic Ocean, Mexico, and viewed the East coast Autumn colors. They made several cruises.

Evelyn and Fred had a busy and inexpensive social life. Their activities included hosting dance parties, playing tennis, skiing, bowling on several leagues, monthly pinochle card club, and camping. Since they could not afford a tennis club membership, along with 2 others, they purchased land and created the Evergreen Tennis & Country Club. These 10 acres are now a portion of Sea-Tac Airport’s third runway.

Evelyn cheered for the Huskies & Seahawks football teams. During the annual Super Bowl party, she would watch the game with the men while the woman socialized in another room.

Evelyn was an avid reader. She remained interested in the world around her, discussing local, national and International news. Using a manual typewriter, she was a prolific letter writer.

In her own words, she would say she was stubborn; she would clearly speak her mind. But she also instilled in her kids a strong sense of family and compassion for others. Evelyn held the needs of others above her own by being a prayer warrior.

Evelyn’s strong faith in the Lord sustained her throughout her life. Although she endured unimaginable physical pain and suffering each day for years, she put her trust in her Lord. When Evelyn was 73, she had a seizure. As a result, from then on, she suffered multiple medical issues. She was house-bound for the last decade of her life.

Evelyn passed away at Wesley Health Center on 12.29.23 at 1pm. She was surrounded by her son and daughter; with her husband arriving moments later.

She said she was blessed by her husband, children, her home, their view of Mt. Rainier and Puget Sound.

Evelyn emphasized she enjoyed a wonderful life, having everything of value. Fred agreed their relationship was special and their life together was golden.

