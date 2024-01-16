The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Tuesday morning, Jan. 16, 2024, warning residents of possible mixed precipitation, including areas of freezing rain.

The Advisory runs from 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon through 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“Total snow accumulations of less than half an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch,” NWS said. “Plan on slippery road conditions.”





URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

847 AM PST Tue Jan 16 2024

Southwest Interior-Tacoma Area-Hood Canal Area- Bellevue and Vicinity-Seattle and Vicinity-Bremerton and Vicinity- including Lacey, Olympia, Tumwater, Yelm, Grand Mound, Rochester, Centralia, Toledo, Tacoma, Fife, DuPont, Puyallup, Shelton, Seabeck, Belfair, Brinnon, Bellevue, Bothell, Kenmore, Clearview, Kirkland, Newcastle, Redmond, Sammamish, Issaquah, Seattle, White Center, Tukwila, Renton, Burien, Des Moines, Kent, Federal Way, Bremerton, Poulsbo, and Indianola

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected, with areas of freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of less than half an inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of freezing rain will begin across Lewis County later this afternoon, and continue northward into Puget Sound this evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling.