Constance Ann Welker, 91, of Des Moines, WA passed away on January 10, 2024.

Connie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

She grew up in Hayfield, Minnesota, the youngest child of Swanhild and Carl “Lennie” Hanson. Connie moved to Washington shortly after her wedding to Russell Welker on October 21st, 1951. After a brief stint in Oklahoma in the late ‘50s, Russ and Connie returned to Washington where they lived for the rest of their lives.

Connie enjoyed daily walks at the Des Moines Marina. She loved Aussie dogs, cooking, and was a talented and accomplished quilter. Connie liked to sit outside and enjoy her beautiful garden and the smell of roses in bloom. Social and always ready with a laugh, Connie and Russ traveled the world and made friends everywhere.

Connie is preceded in death by her dear husband Russell, her sisters, and her parents. Her passing is a tremendous loss to her family.

Vi elsker deg Connie. Takk.

A memorial for Connie will be held at a later date.

