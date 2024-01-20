REMINDER : You have two chances to walk at Saltwater State Park in Des Moines (map below) this weekend – a low tide walk on Saturday night, and a Waterland Walkers one on Sunday morning:

Saturday night, Jan. 20, 2024, 6–7:30 p.m.

A low tide evening beach walk at low tide at Saltwater State Park on Saturday night, Jan. 20 2024, from 6–7:30 p.m.. This is a free, family-friendly event, and a Discover Pass is not required.

More info here: friendssaltwater.org

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, 11 a.m.

The Des Moines Waterland Walkers will walk at Saltwater State Park, stating at 11 a.m.

Meet in the lower parking lot near the bathrooms at 11:00 am. You’ll need to have a Discover Pass for your car to park in the lot. If you don’t have one, you can check out a Discover Pass at the Des Moines library, or most King County libraries, with your library card.

Loop through the forest

The main trail is an approximately 1.7 mile up-and-down loop through the forest. The trail is a very well maintained, mostly single file dirt and gravel path with some tree roots and rocks to watch out for. Depending on how much rain we get this week, it may be slightly muddy in places. Hiking or sturdy walking or trail shoes work best for this trail. If we walk the beach loop path afterwards, our total mileage will be about 2.5 miles.

We’ll have two walking options available

The first one is the main loop trail described above. For those people who would prefer something that is paved the whole way, the second walk option will wind through the parking lot and the campground up to the midpoint of the forest trail. This walk is slightly uphill but doesn’t have the ups and downs of the forest trail. When walkers reach the midpoint of the forest trail, they will have the option to walk back the way they came or walk on the second half of the forest trail to go back to the parking lot.

Walkers of all levels are welcome. There will be plenty of room to spread out and walk at your own pace. Dogs are welcome also.

If you have any questions or need help finding us the day of the walk, please text or call Anna Martin at (206) 501-5726.

</center.