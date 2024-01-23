The City of Des Moines this week announced that it is extending the public comment period for the Zenith Properties’ demolition application Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) of the historic Masonic Retirement Home (aka Landmark on the Sound) to Mar. 8, 2024.

As we previously reported, the prior deadline was set for Feb. 22, 2024.

Here’s the full notice from the city:

ERRATA SHEET

NOTICE OF UPDATED SEPA RECORD AND EXTENSION OF PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD FOR THE ZENITH PROPERTIES BUILDING DEMOLITION APPLICATION DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT STATEMENT (DEIS)

On January 9, 2024 the City of Des Moines issued a Notice of Availability and Notice of Public Comment for the Zenith Properties LLC’s proposed action filed under LUA2019-0032 for a demolition permit to remove all structures of the former Masonic Home (formerly Landmark on the Sound) located at 23660 Marine View Drive South (Parcel No. 1722049023).

The City of Des Moines SEPA Official has updated the SEPA record as follows:

1. Appendix E Feasibility Analysis Report has been updated with the correct version dated May 22, 2023 (Final Report). This information does not change the outcome of the DEIS analysis. The updated Appendix E can be viewed at the project website at www.desmoineswa.gov/zenitheis, at City Hall and the Des Moines and Woodmont Public Libraries.

2. The City has extended the comment period deadline to 4:30 p.m. on March 8, 2024 to allow the public more time to review this information.

Sincerely,

Denise E. Lathrop, AICP

Community Develop Director and SEPA Official

The Draft EIS and other information can be accessed by visiting the City of Des Moines project webpage at:

Written comments may be submitted:

Online : Click here to submit your comment via the online portal.

: Click to submit your comment via the online portal. By mail to:

City of Des Moines

Attn: SEPA Official (LUA2019-0032)

21630 11th Avenue S., Suite D

Des Moines, WA 98198

Verbal comments may be submitted at a virtual public meeting:

A virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Project overview

Zenith Properties LLC (Zenith) has applied for a demolition permit to remove all structures of the former Masonic Home/Landmark on the Sound property located at 23660 Marine View Drive South in Des Moines. In 2017, Zenith acquired the 27-acre property previously owned by the Freemasons of Washington. The site includes a main building, multiple outbuildings, outdoor facilities, landscaping and green space.

Zenith has five objectives for the proposed demolition of the existing structures:

Demolish the existing structures on the Property.

Remove on-site unsafe conditions/potential hazards due to existing structural conditions.

Prevent further trespassing within the existing structures.

Prevent further vandalism to the existing structures.

Prevent further graffiti to the existing structures.

The City of Des Moines SEPA Official has determined this proposal is likely to have a significant adverse impact on the environment, and accordingly, an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is required under Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 43.21C.030(2)(c). The City is the lead agency for this EIS. A project-level Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was prepared under SEPA. The project proponent is Zenith.

What happens next?

Once this comment period concludes, City of Des Moines will review and respond to Draft EIS comments. A Final EIS will be prepared that contains the responses to the comments and potential updates to the environmental document. The Final EIS may also include a Preferred Alternative. The City anticipates releasing the Final EIS by mid-2024.

For more information, please visit the City of Des Moines project webpage:

www.desmoineswa.gov/zenitheis

“Your involvement in this process is greatly valued,” officials said. “Thank you in advance for your time and input.”

How to access the Draft EIS

ONLINE: