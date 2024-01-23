Get ready for a night of authentic connection and community building with the 2024 return of “7 Stories” to the Highline Heritage Museum this Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, bringing together seven captivating storytellers to share seven real, spellbinding, and raw narratives.

The theme for this first event of 2024 – which will run from 7–8:30 p.m. – will be ‘Brush With Greatness/You Only Live Once.’

These aren’t theatrical performances – they’re genuine life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or even someone you’ve never met.

Our host for the evening will introduce each storyteller with a brief bio, setting the stage for a heart-to-heart connection.

Join us this Friday, Jan. 26 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. for an unforgettable evening of shared experiences, genuine emotions, and the chance to strengthen our community bonds.

NOTE: If you can’t make it to this event in person, be sure to “Like” them on Facebook here to get a notification, as The B-Town Blog will be streaming it live starting at 7 p.m.

We can’t wait to create lasting connections and build a stronger community with you.

“See you there!”

Storytellers Needed

Please consider sharing your true story…in the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like. To sign up, fill out the form online or email [email protected].

Parents should use discretion when deciding whether to include children. Not all stories will be appropriate for young listeners.

Organizers can help coordinate the logistics of a 2-person bilingual story. Storytellers can apply through a very short application process.

If you would like to tell your own story, register online at: