From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

The Tukwila Police Department Major Crimes Unit (MCU) continues actively investigating the homicide at a parking lot at Westfield Southcenter that they discovered on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Nicholas Frank Hokema, 34, and said his death was a homicide that resulted from “multiple sharp force injuries” from being stabbed.

As The Tukwila Blog previously reported, Hokema’s deceased body was found on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in the Southcenter Mall parking lot.

The updated photo below shows the suspect stolen vehicle – a 2012 red Toyota Camry four-door with RediCab markings – when it was seen in unincorporated Redmond mid-day on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, but it fled before police arrived.

The photo shows front bumper damage on the driver’s side.

Police said they also received an unconfirmed tip that the vehicle was seen Friday afternoon in Federal Way.

If anyone sees the vehicle, please call 911 and do not approach the car. Information about past sightings can be emailed to [email protected] regarding case 24-304.