SPONSORED :

Northwest Symphony Orchestra’s (NWSO) Valentine’s Concert will bring the charm of English Gardens to the Highline Performing Arts Center on Friday Feb. 9, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

The NWSO is a vibrant ensemble of musicians dedicated to musical excellence, each other and our community. They invite you to spend an evening with a friend or loved one on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. while discovering their collection of pieces entitled “English Gardens.”

Sure to enchant you are such selections as, Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis – Ralph Vaughan Williams, English Dances (set no. 1) – by Malcolm Arnold, Enigma variations by Edward Elgar, and Viriditas; the Greening – a world premiere composition by Kari Medina.

Under the direction of conductor Dr. Anthony Spain, the Northwest Symphony Orchestra has been delighting audiences for decades with affordable and accessible performances of a high quality, displaying their commitment to Northwest composers and the community.

Purchase your tickets today to ensure a memorable and stirring evening of stunning live symphony orchestra performance right here in South King County.

Win tickets:

Are you interested in entering to win tickets to this exciting performance?

Simply sign-up for their emails by submitting on the bottom of their website’s home page before Feb. 5, 2024 – just look for this and type in your deets:

Winners names will be randomly selected, and the lucky ones will be notified on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

No purchase required, and you may unsubscribe at anytime.

The Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 S. 152nd Street in Burien:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. South King Media also underwrites fundraisers from local nonprofits. To learn more about how your business or organization can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].