On Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at approximately 4:35 p.m., South King Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 800 block of South 227th Place in Des Moines (map bel0w).

The first unit arrived at 4:39 p.m. to find heavy fire coming from the two-story duplex’s top floor.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire fairly quickly with no reported injuries to firefighters or others.

Multiple crews responded to the blaze, which was quite dramatic.

The fire is under investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit.