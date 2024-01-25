EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce this week announced the appointment of its Board Executive Committee and new and returning members to its Board of Directors, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Jennifer Hansen of BECU has been selected as the Chair of the chamber’s Board of Directors. Hansen joined the Board in 2020 and served as the 2023 Chair of the Success Foundation, the Chamber’s 501c3 philanthropic arm dedicated to education and workforce development.

“My vision for the Chamber in 2024 can be summed up in one word: connection. Connection to business, connection to community, and connection to each other,” said Hansen. “I’m grateful for connections with our Board of Directors, ambassadors, members, and amazing Chamber team and cannot wait to see where our connections take us in the year ahead.”

Chamber Board Executive Committee appointments also include:

Chair-Elect: Navdeep Singh of Westfield Southcenter

Treasurer: Deepak Devasthali of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Past Chair: Nancy Salguero McKay of Highline Heritage Museum

Also joining the board, effective Jan. 1, 2024, is Robert (Bob) Livingston of Homestreet Bank, Tukwila Branch. Livingston joins returning Directors Scott Schaefer of South King Media, Sativah Jones of Highline Public Schools, Faisal Mohamed of SeaTac International Mall, Scott Kennedy of Alaska Airlines, Johan Hellman of BNSF, Cory Ertel of Boeing, Darcel Lobo of DAL Law Firm, and Synthia Melton of Dimension Law.

“We are incredibly grateful to our volunteer board for the time, energy, and enthusiasm they invest in our Chamber,” said Annie McGrath, Seattle Southside Chamber President/CEO. “Their guidance and support are invaluable to our ability to deliver high quality programming and engagement opportunities for our members and move our community forward together.”

More information on the Seattle Southside Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber membership, and 2024 events and programs can be found at www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong and equitable economic environment.

About the Success Foundation

Founded in 2017, The Success Foundation is the Chamber’s 501(c)(3) charitable enterprise, which promotes and improves the economic development opportunities of the Southside and its communities through education, workforce, and community development.